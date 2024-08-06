GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wayanad landslides: Kerala government pegs schoolchildren dead or missing in disaster at 53

General Education Minister says scores of children lost their computers, certificates, textbooks, and other study materials in the landslides and that the government will replace these

Published - August 06, 2024 12:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
An estimated 49 students hailed from families whose houses were destroyed or partially damaged in the Wayanad landslides, says Kerala’s General Education Minister V. Sivankutty.

An estimated 49 students hailed from families whose houses were destroyed or partially damaged in the Wayanad landslides, says Kerala’s General Education Minister V. Sivankutty. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Kerala’s General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has pegged the number of schoolchildren missing or dead in the Wayanad landslides at 53. 

Speaking to reporters in Wayanad on August 6, Mr. Sivankutty said at least three children have reported their parents missing. An estimated 49 students hailed from families whose houses were destroyed or partially damaged in the landslides.

Mass burial for 27 unidentified victims of Wayanad landslides

He said Vocational Higher Secondary School Meppadi and Vellarmala Girls’ Lower Primary School were the worst hit. “The government will rebuild the institutions on safer grounds soon,” he said.

Mr. Sivankutty indicated that the Kerala government might situate the schools in the model township Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced for the landslide victims. 

He said scores of children lost their computers, certificates, textbooks, and other study materials in the disaster. The government would replace these. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) would ensure connectivity to schools in the disaster-hit locality. 

Kerala landslides: Absence of manual weather observatories in hill districts an impediment to weather forecast

Mr. Sivankutty said the government had postponed the first-term examination for disaster-hit students, including those in schools commandeered by the government for setting up relief camps. He said the government would resume classes in schools used as relief camps in at least 20 days.

Aid to plantation workers

Mr. Sivankutty said the Labour department would provide an initial financial aid of ₹1 lakh each to plantation workers who lost their livelihood in the landslides. The scheme would also cover migrant workers from other States. The government would also bear the treatment expenses of plantation workers admitted to government hospitals. 

Related Topics

Kerala / avalanche/landslide / natural disasters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.