Wayanad landslides: Kerala government announces immediate financial aid for affected families

The Kerala government on Friday (August 9, 2024) announced immediate financial assistance for the landslide-affected in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions of Wayanad district for shifting from the relief camps to other accommodations.

Two adults in families that have lost their livelihood means in the July 30 landslides will be eligible for a daily allowance of ₹300 each, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. The allowance will be issued to three members in cases where the families have bedridden patients or individuals who have been under medical care for extended periods.

The allowance will be paid for a period of 30 days.

In addition to this, every family accommodated in relief camps will be paid ₹10,000 as immediate assistance.

The government has directed the District Collector, Wayanad, to examine whether the families relocating from the camps can be accommodated in government or public-owned buildings. The government will finalise a decision on the allocation of the accomodation and rent once the collector submits the report on the matter, the Chief Minister said.

