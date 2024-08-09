GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wayanad landslides: Kerala government announces immediate financial aid for affected families

Two adults in families that have lost their livelihood means in landslides will be eligible for daily allowance of ₹300 each, says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Updated - August 09, 2024 02:16 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 02:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
An NDRF team conducts a search and rescue operation at a landslide-hit area of Wayanad.

An NDRF team conducts a search and rescue operation at a landslide-hit area of Wayanad. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Kerala government on Friday (August 9, 2024) announced immediate financial assistance for the landslide-affected in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions of Wayanad district for shifting from the relief camps to other accommodations.

Two adults in families that have lost their livelihood means in the July 30 landslides will be eligible for a daily allowance of ₹300 each, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. The allowance will be issued to three members in cases where the families have bedridden patients or individuals who have been under medical care for extended periods.

Wayanad landslides: Search operations enter delicate and emotional phase as survivors reach disaster zone after 11 days

The allowance will be paid for a period of 30 days.

In addition to this, every family accommodated in relief camps will be paid ₹10,000 as immediate assistance.

The government has directed the District Collector, Wayanad, to examine whether the families relocating from the camps can be accommodated in government or public-owned buildings. The government will finalise a decision on the allocation of the accomodation and rent once the collector submits the report on the matter, the Chief Minister said.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.