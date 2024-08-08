ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad landslides: Kerala forms task force to expedite insurance claims for victims

Updated - August 08, 2024 04:45 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 04:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Task force to collaborate with insurance companies, agents, village authorities and Revenue department to identify claimants and redeem their indemnity

The Hindu Bureau

The task force will ensure that the survivors are compensated quickly so that they can kick-start their lives as soon as possible, says the Kerala government. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Kerala government has created a task force to help Wayanad landslide victims collect their insurance payouts. Deputy Collector, Revenue Recovery, K. Gopinath, will head the unit.

The task force will collaborate with insurance companies, agents, village authorities and the Revenue department to identify claimants and redeem their indemnity.

The government said the next of kin of hundreds of victims in the Wayanad tragedy were life insurance policyholders. So were the hundreds who survived the natural disaster. Many more had insured against the loss of vehicles, houses, crops and livestock. The task force would ensure they are compensated quickly so the survivors could kick-start their lives as soon as possible. The task force numbers are 012022929 and 6238694256. 

Government buildings requisitioned

Meanwhile, the Cabinet subcommittee requisitioned government buildings in Wayanad and neighbouring districts to house landslide-displaced families. So far, the Public Works department has refurbished 27 government buildings to house disaster-hit families.

