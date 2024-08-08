Wayanad landslides: Kerala forms task force to expedite insurance claims for victims

The Kerala government has created a task force to help Wayanad landslide victims collect their insurance payouts. Deputy Collector, Revenue Recovery, K. Gopinath, will head the unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The task force will collaborate with insurance companies, agents, village authorities and the Revenue department to identify claimants and redeem their indemnity.

The government said the next of kin of hundreds of victims in the Wayanad tragedy were life insurance policyholders. So were the hundreds who survived the natural disaster. Many more had insured against the loss of vehicles, houses, crops and livestock. The task force would ensure they are compensated quickly so the survivors could kick-start their lives as soon as possible. The task force numbers are 012022929 and 6238694256.

Government buildings requisitioned

Meanwhile, the Cabinet subcommittee requisitioned government buildings in Wayanad and neighbouring districts to house landslide-displaced families. So far, the Public Works department has refurbished 27 government buildings to house disaster-hit families.

The government would also survey Wayanad district for empty houses and apartments that the owners were willing to rent out, via the administration, to landslide survivors till the proposed township becomes a reality.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.