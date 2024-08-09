ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad landslides: Kerala Forest department’s search of Soochipara waterfalls finds four bodies 

Published - August 09, 2024 12:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram 

Bodies recovered downstream of Soochipara waterfalls some distance away from landslide-hit localities in Vythiri taluk in Wayanad

The Hindu Bureau

Landslide survivors join the search operations at disaster-hit Chooralmala in Wayanad in Kerala on August 9 morning. | Photo Credit: E.M. Manoj

A Kerala Forest department’s search and rescue team on Friday (August 9, 2024) located four bodies, one mangled beyond recognition, downstream of Soochipara waterfalls some distance away from the landslide-hit localities in Vythiri taluk in Wayanad district of Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter is airborne from Kalpetta to the remote forested locality in Sunrise Valley to airlift the bodies to a morgue at Sulthan Bathery.

Wayanad landslides: Search operations enter delicate and emotional phase as survivors reach disaster zone after 11 days

According to initial information reaching the Kerala government, the team discovered the bodies that had washed up on the rocks near Kanthanpara, a rapid downstream of Soochipara waterfalls. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The find has reportedly impelled the district administration to reinforce the search team in the densely forested locality. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials suspect that more bodies of victims washed downstream from landslide-hit Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Attamala localities could remain trapped in the overhang of bushes, water, reeds, gnarled tree roots and boulders on the edges of the waterfall and rapids in the remote and densely forested Sunrise Valley. 

Earlier, the government had said the search operation in Sunrise Valley would cover either side downstream of Soochipara waterfalls till the Chaliyar river in Malappuram district. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US