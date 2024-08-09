GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wayanad landslides: Kerala Forest department’s search of Soochipara waterfalls finds four bodies 

Bodies recovered downstream of Soochipara waterfalls some distance away from landslide-hit localities in Vythiri taluk in Wayanad

Published - August 09, 2024 12:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram 

The Hindu Bureau
Landslide survivors join the search operations at disaster-hit Chooralmala in Wayanad in Kerala on August 9 morning.

Landslide survivors join the search operations at disaster-hit Chooralmala in Wayanad in Kerala on August 9 morning. | Photo Credit: E.M. Manoj

A Kerala Forest department’s search and rescue team on Friday (August 9, 2024) located four bodies, one mangled beyond recognition, downstream of Soochipara waterfalls some distance away from the landslide-hit localities in Vythiri taluk in Wayanad district of Kerala.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter is airborne from Kalpetta to the remote forested locality in Sunrise Valley to airlift the bodies to a morgue at Sulthan Bathery.

Wayanad landslides: Search operations enter delicate and emotional phase as survivors reach disaster zone after 11 days

According to initial information reaching the Kerala government, the team discovered the bodies that had washed up on the rocks near Kanthanpara, a rapid downstream of Soochipara waterfalls. 

The find has reportedly impelled the district administration to reinforce the search team in the densely forested locality. 

Officials suspect that more bodies of victims washed downstream from landslide-hit Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Attamala localities could remain trapped in the overhang of bushes, water, reeds, gnarled tree roots and boulders on the edges of the waterfall and rapids in the remote and densely forested Sunrise Valley. 

Earlier, the government had said the search operation in Sunrise Valley would cover either side downstream of Soochipara waterfalls till the Chaliyar river in Malappuram district. 

Related Topics

Kerala / avalanche/landslide

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.