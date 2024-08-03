Wayanad landslides: Kerala CM stresses need to contemporise weather prediction mechanisms

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has stressed the need to make weather prediction models more contemporary, location-specific, and accurate so that disaster mitigation measures can kick in early to save lives.

Mr. Vijayan’s comment assumed political significance against the backdrop of the brewing controversy over whether India Meteorological Department (IMD), Central Water Commission (CWC) and Geological Survey of India (GSI) had adequately warned the Kerala government about the likelihood of heavy rain ahead of the catastrophic landslides in Wayanad.

Addressing a press conference on August 3, Mr. Vijayan conceded that cloudbursts and intense rains inundating a specific locality in a short period were challenging to predict, given the global climate change. Nevertheless, recurrent natural disasters have underscored the need to modernise the country’s weather forecast mechanisms.

Mr. Vijayan said the country, the nation, and the State were united in helping the disaster-struck people of Wayanad.

The State and the Centre were working in tandem for their welfare. “Solidarity is the need of the hour. Faint sounds of dissonance are best ignored,” he added.

Climate institute to probe disaster

Mr. Vijayan said the government would provide sufficient resources and personnel to the Institute for Climate Change Studies in Kottayam to fashion Kerala-specific weather forecast models.

Given the State’s unique topography and seasonal monsoons, the institute would guide Kerala’s climate change adaptation and mitigation policies. In recent years, the State has witnessed significant flooding events and cyclones.

The institute would also investigate the root causes of the catastrophic landslide in Wayanad.

Township for survivors

Mr. Vijayan also announced a modern township in Wayanad for families displaced by the catastrophic landslide. He said the government would build the township on stable ground. Mr. Vijayan reiterated that the Centre should declare the Wayanad landslide a national disaster.

Search and rescue mission enters final phase

The Chief Minister said the search and rescue mission in Wayanad had entered its final phase. “We have not given up the hope of finding survivors. Rescue workers assisted by dog squads, human rescue radars which can detect signs of life up to 16 feet below, and aerial drone-based radars were combing the disaster zone”, Mr. Vijayan said.

A large posse of local scouts and police officers on foot are scouring the banks of the Chaliyar river for washed-up bodies. Navy and Indian Coast Guard scuba divers are assisting them.

Mr. Vijayan said the rescue teams risked death and injury to look for survivors and extricate bodies trapped under the mud, collapsed buildings, uprooted trees and fallen boulders.

Official death toll at 215

He put the official death toll at 215. The deceased included 30 children, 87 women and 98 men. As many as 206 persons, including school students, are missing. Survivors have claimed 148 bodies. Several bodies were mangled beyond recognition. The grim toll also included severed limbs and other body parts. The government has asked local panchayats to cremate the bodies after conducting all-religion prayers.

Mr. Vijayan said 81 people extracted from the disaster zone were being treated for their injuries at different hospitals in the district. Various disaster relief camps provided succour, shelter, medicines, food, and clothing to as many as 10,042 persons, including women and children.

