Wayanad landslides: Kerala CM says relief camps in Wayanad to be organised as family units to ensure privacy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the government would organise relief camps in landslide-hit Wayanad as separate units for individual family survivors to ensure their privacy.

Speaking to journalists after chairing an all-party meeting in Wayanad on August 1, Mr. Vijayan said the government would restrict access to camps to protect their domestic peace.

“The district administration will set up reception desks to register visitors. There will be a common area for meetings and interviews. Cameras will not be allowed into camps”, he said.

Mr. Vijayan said the relief camps succoured people traumatised by the loss of their near and dear ones, homes and means of livelihood. “Privacy along with mental health counselling was paramount for them to come to terms with the disaster”, he said.

Mr. Vijayan also said the government would not allow food, clothing, and other provisions to be provided to the relief camps from outside. “All outside help and aid should be routed through the district administration,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan prioritised the education of children hit by the natural disaster. “We cannot afford a break in their studies. Hence, the government has asked the General Education department to dispatch teachers to camps and organise children according to their current grades”, he said.

Preventing breakout of epidemics

Mr. Vijayan said the government’s priority was preventing any epidemic breakout. The falling mud and boulders had buried hundreds of livestock. The Health department has devised a protocol to dispose of the carcasses.

He said mangled body parties continued to wash up on the banks of the downstream Chaliyar river. Dredging the river for human remains continued apace.

Mr. Vijayan said the collapsed bridge across the Iruvazhanjipuzha river had impeded search and rescue operations. “It was initially difficult to move personnel and machinery in sufficient numbers across the river quickly. However, the Army has redeemed the situation by constructing a Bailey’s bridge across the river, improving access to cut-off landslide-ravaged areas on the opposite bank. The re-established land link will expedite search and rescue,” he said.

In for the long haul

Mr. Vijayan said the government and emergency services were in for the long haul. “There are collapsed buildings, which required being pried open and searched for survivors or bodies. Large amounts of cascading mud and boulders had buried settlements. Search and rescue workers have a lot of ground to cover. It could take weeks or months for the operation to conclude to offer full closure to the families of the victims,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan said residents of a few tribal settlements were reluctant to leave their dwellings near the disaster zone and move to relief camps. “Tribal promoters are providing them with food, medicine and provisions”, he said.

Mr. Vijayan said the government would finalise the rehabilitation scheme for survivors after the search and rescue operations wind down.

“Relief camps are a temporary arrangement. The government will draw from its experience and formulate an action plan to reintegrate survivors with mainstream society, provide them with financial aid and sustainable means of livelihood, and restore documents, including revenue records, lost in the disaster,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Mr. Vijayan announced that a Cabinet sub-committee would monitor Wayanad’s search, rescue, and rehabilitation operation.

The committee comprises Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Minister O.R. Kelu.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan attended the meeting.

