Wayanad landslides: Kerala Bank to write off loans availed by victims

Updated - August 12, 2024 04:36 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 04:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala Bank decides to write off loans availed from its Chooralmala branch by victims and survivors of devastating Wayanad landslides

The Hindu Bureau

The bank had also contributed ₹50 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) following the catastrophe. | Photo Credit: ANI

Kerala Bank has decided to write off loans availed from its Chooralmala branch by the victims and survivors of the devastating July 30 Wayanad landslides. The decision was taken by the governing council of Kerala Bank.

The bank had also contributed ₹50 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) following the catastrophe. In addition to this, the bank staff had voluntarily contributed five days’ salary to the CMDRF.

Wayanad landslides: Search mission continues in disaster zone; special drive on to retrieve survivors’ documents

The Kerala government had announced last week that a special meeting of the State Level Bankers Committee would meet soon to discuss the outstanding loans of the survivors.

