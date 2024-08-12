Wayanad landslides: Kerala Bank to write off loans availed by victims

Kerala Bank has decided to write off loans availed from its Chooralmala branch by the victims and survivors of the devastating July 30 Wayanad landslides. The decision was taken by the governing council of Kerala Bank.

The bank had also contributed ₹50 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) following the catastrophe. In addition to this, the bank staff had voluntarily contributed five days’ salary to the CMDRF.

The Kerala government had announced last week that a special meeting of the State Level Bankers Committee would meet soon to discuss the outstanding loans of the survivors.