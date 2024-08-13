Wayanad landslides: Kannur teenage singer, a Guinness record holder, raises over ₹30 lakh for disaster victims through concert

In a display of talent and philanthropy, 19-year-old Suchetha Sathish, a native of Kannur in Kerala, has raised over ₹30 lakh for the rehabilitation of victims of the Wayanad landslides. Known for her singing prowess in 150 languages, she had previously earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The sum was raised during a recent concert organised by Suchetha in Kozhikode on August 12, 2024. The funds were handed over to Kozhikode Corporation Mayor Beena Philip on Tuesday (August 13, 2024).

Suchetha expressed her gratitude, stating that her ability to learn and perform in numerous languages has garnered her widespread recognition, and she felt a deep desire to give back to the society that has supported her. “I always wanted my talent to serve a greater purpose and contribute to making the world a better place,” she told The Hindu.

Noble causes

This is not the first time Suchetha has used her talent for a noble cause. In 2023, she set a world record by singing in 140 languages during a nine-hour-long ‘Concert for Climate’ in Dubai, ahead of the COP28 UN climate summit. The event was aimed at raising awareness about the global impact of climate change.

In 2018, she donated ₹5 lakh, the proceeds from her Onam hit song Mazhayilum Mayathoru Onasmrithi, to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) after the floods.

Suchetha, who was in Thiruvananthapuram with her parents when the Wayanad disaster struck, described the experience as shocking. The concert in Kozhikode was originally scheduled for August 2 but was postponed to August 12 in light of the tragedy. She then decided to donate all the proceeds from the event to help those affected.

Suchetha, who is trained in Carnatic and Hindustani music, is the daughter of dermatologist T.C. Satish and Ayilliath Sumitha.

