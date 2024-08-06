GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wayanad landslides: IAF helicopters airlift rescue teams to search for victims at remote Soochipara waterfalls

Choppers lifted off with rescue teams comprising Kerala Police’s Special Operations Group, Army, and Forest department officials from a school grounds in Kalpetta in Wayanad

Updated - August 06, 2024 01:17 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 01:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
An IAF helicopter during rescue operations after landslides triggered by heavy rains, at Chooralmala in Wayanad district in Kerala on July 30, 2024.

An IAF helicopter during rescue operations after landslides triggered by heavy rains, at Chooralmala in Wayanad district in Kerala on July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters airlifted two search and rescue teams to the remote Soochipara waterfalls and the densely forested Sunrise Valley beyond on August 6 to scout for bodies of Wayanad landslide victims washed downstream by the massive earthfall on July 30. 

At around 11.30 a.m., the choppers lifted off with rescue teams comprising the Kerala Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), the Army, and Forest department officials from the Subha Krishna Memorial Jain (SKMJ) school grounds in Kalpetta in Wayanad.

Wayanad landslides: Rehabilitation to be a model for world, says Kerala Revenue Minister

Army’s high-altitude operations experts are on board. The SOG personnel also specialises in abseiling from helicopters to reach hostile terrain below. The teams are carrying high-end rappelling gear.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who heads the Cabinet subcommittee in charge of Wayanad, briefly outlined the hazardous nature of the Soochipara operation on August 5. 

He said the search teams would scour the dense undergrowth on the edges of the waterfall and at least two rapids downstream.

The operation entailed negotiating through the thick undergrowth and searching for bodies in the overhang of bushes, water reeds and gnarled tree roots dipping into the water.

Mr. Rajan said the operation would cover either side downstream of Soochipara waterfalls till the Chaliyar river in the Malappuram district. 

Wayanad landslides: Kerala government pegs schoolchildren dead or missing in disaster at 53

Mr. Rajan had said the chances of finding survivors in the dense and remote Sunrise Valley locality remained remote. However, the government was sworn to give closure to the families of 149 missing persons. The search for victims would continue till all hope was exhausted. 

Chaliyar search

Simultaneously, rescue workers fanned out across the outlying Pothukal, Meenmutty, and Iruttikutti Nagar on the banks of the Chaliyar river, which had yielded scores of bodies and body parts of victims washed down by the catastrophic landslide at Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Attamala localities in upstream Wayanad on July 30. 

Sniffer dog squads and their handlers, helicopters, Navy personnel on dinghies, local guides, aerial drones kitted out with ground-penetrating radars, and divers were aiding the search.

Ground zero

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar, told reporters in Wayanad that swampy mud covered a large expanse of the ground zero. Incessant rains had cut off rescue workers from a swathe of soggy ground.

However, with the rains ceasing, the mud has begun to dry up. The police expect an inspection of the locality with ground-penetrating radars and sniffer dogs might yield more bodies. 

Mr. Kumar said the area had hidden traps that could ensnare search team members, including wells, collapsed houses and septic tanks lying submerged in the mud.

