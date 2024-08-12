Wayanad landslides: How Kuttyidam at relief camps are lending succour to children affected by disaster

As a wall of water and mud wiped away Mundakkai and Chooralmala villages in Wayanad district in Kerala recently, it also took away many children. Those who survived, including children who lost single or both parents in the landslides, are likely to never forget that dark night. More than 500 children from the area are now living in relief camps in the aftermath of the disaster.

To ensure care and protection of these children, the Wayanad district child protection unit (DCPU) under the Women and Child Development department has started ‘Kuttyidam’ in 15 camps in the area.

“Even though children are more resilient, hearing their parents and other adults recount the tragedy and their fears and apprehensions over and over again among themselves or to people who come to enquire about their well-being can make these children fearful of what the future holds. We wanted an avenue where they could get away from the shadow of the landslide and be themselves, engaging in play and games and finding an outlet for their emotions. The aim was to improve their mental health so that they did not feel life is hopeless,” says Wayanad district child protection officer (DCPO) Karthika Anna Thomas.

Stocked with toys

The DCPU got in touch with camp officials, many of which are schools, seeking space for setting up Kuttyidams. These were stocked with toys which had been donated by the public.

“Following posts on the District Collector’s page and that of the district administration and social media publicity, we collected toys required for all 15 camps within three days,” says Ms. Thomas.

At the Kuttyidam, the children can play with toys and participate in games. They are also engaged in activities by school counsellor and volunteers. “They are free to come and go as they please. There is no pressure on them to attend or take part in the games,” she says.

Three college students have been deployed at each camp as volunteers. Montessori trainers and school teachers to act as volunteers in order to support the children. School counsellors provide the children counselling if needed.

The Kuttyidam at the Meppadi High School was the last to be set up. “It is the biggest camp with 600-odd people. We were not sure how the idea would be received by them and so waited a couple of days to ensure there was no problem,” says Ms. Thomas.

While 15 Kuttyidams had been started, two have been wrapped up and only 13 remain now, she says.