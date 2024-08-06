Wayanad landslides: Formation of regulatory bodies sought to rein in construction projects in hilly regions

The devastating landslides in Wayanad have brought to light the critical need for stringent environmental regulations in Kerala, according to environmentalists. The tragedy, which claimed numerous lives, underscores the vulnerability of the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats to unchecked human activities and climate change.

Environmentalists point out that despite several areas in the State being designated as ecologically sensitive zones (ESZ), rampant and unregulated infrastructure development without proper environmental assessments has heightened the risk of disasters. Activists argue that the absence of robust regulatory bodies to oversee construction and other potentially harmful activities is a significant factor contributing to ecological degradation in regions like Wayanad.

Against the backdrop of the tragedy, environmentalists have urged the State government to adopt regulatory frameworks similar to those in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu’s Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA) and the Architectural Aesthetic Aspect (AAA) Committee have been effective in controlling illegal constructions and ensuring sustainable development in hilly areas.

Established in 1990, the HACA committee mandates that all government and quasi-government departments consult it for development programmes in hill regions. This involves obtaining prior approval from approximately 14 departments, including Revenue, Forest, Geology and Mining and Agriculture departments, and panchayats and the Pollution Control Board for any significant construction project. This multi-departmental approval process has been instrumental in protecting Tamil Nadu’s Western Ghats from environmental degradation and disasters.

For ecologically sensitive regions like Nilgiris, Salem, and Dindigul, the AAA Committee, constituted in 2007, adds another layer of scrutiny. Projects under five acres are approved by the District Collector in consultation with relevant departments, while larger projects require HACA’s approval. V. Siva, an environmental activist from Coimbatore, notes that the committees have been crucial in preventing unauthorised developments and preserving the ecosystem.

In contrast, Kerala lacks such comprehensive regulatory mechanisms. Environmental activist Vinod Payyada highlighted the importance of involving local communities, grama sabhas, and various stakeholders in the decision-making process for projects in hilly regions. He adds that current approvals often overlook environmental impacts, leading to recurrent disasters.

K.V. Chandramgadan, secretary of the Madayipara Protection Committee, stressed the need for a strong political will to safeguard Kerala’s fragile environment. He came down on political leaders in Kerala for their vested interests and failure to implement recommendations in crucial reports like the Madhav Gadgil Committee report, which could have prevented disasters like the Wayanad landslides.

Both environmentalists called for the formation of regulatory bodies similar to HACA and AAA in Kerala, which would ensure accountability and prevent violations. They argued that such committees would involve rigorous environmental assessments and public participation, thus protecting the State’s ecologically sensitive regions from future disasters.