Wayanad landslides: forum demands intensified search for missing persons

Published - September 04, 2024 11:09 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting convened by the affected individuals in the aftermath of the Mundakkai and Chooralmala landslides has called for urgent and intensified search efforts in the Chaliyar area, particularly from the Sentinal rock water falls, to locate those still missing.

The gathering, held at the M.S.A. Auditorium, Meppadi, on September 4 (Wednesday), witnessed the participation of around 600 individuals from three disaster-affected wards of the Meppadi grama panchayat.

The newly formed people’s committee underscored the necessity of ensuring comprehensive rehabilitation for all those impacted by the disaster. They urged the government to provide adequate compensation for the injured, take responsibility for ongoing medical treatment, and compensate those who lost agricultural land. The committee also called for support for traders, taxi and autorickshaw drivers, inclusion of tea estate workers living in estate lanes, and assistance for individuals who lost livestock.

Key issues discussed included the restoration of electricity essential for agricultural activities, making the road to the public crematorium in Puthumala accessible, and ensuring electricity supply to the crematorium.

The committee proposed that the crematorium be declared a memorial and called for waiving financial liabilities for wards 10, 11, and 12 affected by the disaster. They also advocated for government jobs for the dependents of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

Furthermore, the committee emphasised the inclusion of residents in relief camps in the rehabilitation program, government support for the care of children who lost their parents, and the involvement of the people’s committee in rehabilitation discussions.

They urged the government to provide compensation and permission for those opting out of the rehabilitation program to construct their own homes. The meeting constituted a 25-member committee comprising representatives from the affected wards of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Attamala.

K. Mansoor is elected as chairman, C. Manoj as convener, Vijayan Madathil as treasurer, A. Naseer as vice chairman, and Prashanth and C.H. Sulaiman as joint conveners.

