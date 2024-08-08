Wayanad landslides force Election Commission to rethink on bypoll schedule

The massive landslides in Wayanad have put the Election Commission in a predicament over scheduling the dates of the bypolls for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and the Chelakkara and Palakkad Assembly segments in Kerala in the near future.

Normally the byelection to any vacant seat is conducted within two-three months although Section 151A of the Representation of the People Act mandates the Election Commission to fill the vacancies in the Houses of Parliament and State Legislatures within six months.

The Wayanad seat became vacant after Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi opted to retain the second seat he won in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh. The bypoll was expected to coincide with the upcoming byelection to the Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly seats, which were vacated by Shafi Parambil of the Congress and K. Radhakrishnan of the CPI(M), respectively, after their victories in the Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said that the Chief Electoral Officer had so far not received any communication from the Election Commission about the schedule for the conduct of the bypolls. “Certainly we will have to apprise the disaster in Wayanad,“ an official said.

The death toll from the landslides that occurred at Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, Punjirimattom, Meppadi and Kunhome villages in Wayanad in the early hours of July 30 unofficially crossed 400 and nearly 150 are still missing even as rescue operations were under way.

The situation for conducting the bypoll in Wayanad in September or even early October remained unconducive, considering that existing relief camps would be operational in the hill constituency for quite some time. Wayanad comprises three assembly segments — Mananthavady, Sulthan Bathery, and Kalpetta — in Wayanad district, Thiruvambady in Kozhikode, and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram district, sources said.

Political parties in Kerala have been preparing for the anticipated bypolls in September. The Congress has nominated AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the Wayanad seat, following the relinquishment of the seat by her brother, Rahul Gandhi.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the CPI had fielded its national executive member, Annie Raja, while the BJP had chosen K. Surendran, its State president. Both parties have also announced fielding strong candidates against Ms. Vadra. The candidates for the Assembly polls are also a subject of intense debate, with the CPI(M), the Congress, and the BJP all having high stakes.

Incidentally, the bypoll for Puthupally Assembly segment was conducted less than two months after the death of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy last year, while the bypoll for Thrikkakara took place five months later, also last year, after the seat became vacant following the death of Congress leader P.T. Thomas in December 2021.

The byelection for the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency was held two months after the death of Indian Union Muslim League leader E. Ahamed in 2017.

