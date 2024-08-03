GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wayanad landslides: Finance department to have special mechanism for effectively handling CMDRF contributions, says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

QR codes to be withdrawn to prevent misuse. ‘Help for Wayanad Cell’ formed at Land Revenue Commissionerate

Published - August 03, 2024 06:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Finance department will put in place a special mechanism for effectively handling contributions to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.

Officers will be specially assigned in the Finance department for the purpose.

The State government had issued a plea for contributions to the CMDRF in the light of the devastating July 30 landslides in Wayanad which claimed more than 200 lives.

The CMDRF portal, donation.cmdrf.kerala.gov.in, provides payment options of banks, including account numbers, for making the donations to the CMDRF. The public can also opt to make their payments via Google Pay using the UPI ID.

However, to prevent the possibility of misuse, the State government has decided to withdraw the UPI QR codes of the CMDRF accounts that were earlier provided on donation.cmdrf.kerala.gov.in and publicised via social media, the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Vijayan said the response to the government call for contributions has been overwhelming.

‘Receiving offers’

He also announced the government’s intention to create a ‘Help for Wayanad Cell’ to coordinate efforts related to offers for assistance outside the CMDRF. Land Revenue Commissioner and former Wayanad Collector A. Geetha will head the cell. Apart from the contributions to CMDRF, the government has been receiving offers for construction of houses and donation of land.

The government has created an email ID letushelpwayanad@gmail.com for handling communications related to these offers, in addition to a call centre which can be contacted on 9188940013, 9188940014, 9188940015. The call centre is manned by senior officials of the Land Revenue Commissionerate, the government said.

