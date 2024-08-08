Wayanad landslides: earth mover operators turn out to be good Samaritans at disaster sites

From coal mines in Chattisgarh to granite quarries in Malappuram, K. Raja has operated earth moving equipment in different kinds of terrain and environment in many parts of the country, but nothing had prepared him for the heart-wrenching experience ahead when he set out to join the search and rescue operations in Wayanad.

“This is the first time I am engaged in a search for human bodies,” said Mr. Raja, hailing from Trichy, who joined the rescue mission following the landslides in Wayanad on July 31 that devastated the entire region and claimed 225 lives.

As many as 83 earth movers have been operating almost round-the-clock, searching for signs of life among the debris or unearthing bodies and body parts of those killed in the disaster. The machines have proved to be invaluable assets for the State and Central forces and volunteers of various NGOs scouring the area in the search operation.

Offering service

“Four of my earth mover machines have been engaged in the rescue operations at Chooralmala area for the past 10 days, but we do not accept a single paisa for our services,” said Shihab Kolomban, who is coordinating the operations of the equipment at Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Punchirimattom areas.

“I lost one of my operators, Mahesh, and four members of his family in the landslides. Their bodies are yet to be recovered,” said Mr. Shihab. “I reached the site around 2.30 a.m. on July 31 after the Meppadi grama panchayat president K. Babu called me. When we arrived at Chooralmala, the place was filled with slushy water mixed with logs of wood and huge boulders. An earth mover belonging to my friend was already removing the slush in the town at that time and Mr. Babu asked me to bring more excavators to search for survivors,” he recalled.

“The scene at dawn was inexplicable; bodies were scattered in different parts of the Punnapuzha river and it was impossible tocross the slushy river mixed with debris to retrieve the bodies,” he said.

“I contacted the Construction Equipment Owners‘ Association and close to 15 earth movers, including the four in my possession, reached the site around 7.30 a.m. and started removing the muddy debris to make way for the rescue teams. We could retrieve close to 80 bodies by the end of the day,” said Mr. Shihab, who is also a State committee member of the association.

Made efforts easier

Over the next few days, scores of small and large earth movers reached the site from across the State, making the rescue operations smoother. The larger, more powerful machines could cross the river flooded with slush and huge rocks. They cleared the way for other earth movers to cross the river and engage in the rescue operations at Mundakkai, Punchirimattam, and Attamala areas.

“We will continue the work till the government tells us to stop the operations,” said Mr. Shihab. The fuel for the machines is provided by the Revenue department, while the Fire and Rescue Services supplies food for the operators.

“My team retrieved five decayed bodies and five body parts from the river. The operations may be quite gruesome but everybody has to go back to earth,” said Mohammed Moideen, an excavator operator from Bihar.

The Wayanad district administration organised a counselling session on August 7 to support the operators and to help in maintaining their mental well-being while working in adverse conditions.