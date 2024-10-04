GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wayanad landslides: Disaster Management Act to be invoked for speedy land acquisition

65 ha of plantation land at Nedumpala, Kottappadi village, and 78.73 ha at Elstone, Kalpetta village, have been identified for setting up township for landslides-affected people in Wayanad

Published - October 04, 2024 07:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government plans to invoke the Disaster Management Act, 2005, for speedy acquisition of land for constructing townships for the landslides-affected people in Wayanad district, Minister for Revenue K. Rajan informed the Assembly on Friday.

Mr. Rajan said 65 hectares of plantation land at Nedumpala, Kottappadi village, and 78.73 hectares at Elstone, Kalpetta village, have been identified for the project. The government hopes to complete the acquisition process by holding discussions and without any disputes, he said.

Two categories

Two categories of survivors/landslide-affected will be resettled in the townships. The first category consists of the people who have lost their homes and land to the landslides. The second category consists of inhabitants of areas declared as no-go zones following the disaster.

Separate draft lists will be prepared for the two categories and published for feedback before they are finalised.

On a proposal for building 1,000-sq-ft houses for the affected families, Mr. Rajan said that the structures would have foundations adequate for adding an upper floor, to meet future requirements.

The townships will be equipped with all modern amenities and public spaces, he added.

Assembly scheduled revised

The schedule of the 12th session of the 15th Kerala Assembly has been revised so that the session will now end on October 15 instead of October 18. The sittings on October 17 and 18 have been moved to October 14 and 15, as per a decision taken by the Business Advisory Committee. According to the earlier schedule, no sittings were planned on October 14 and 15.

