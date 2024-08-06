GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wayanad landslides: Congress accuses Kerala govt of politicising disaster by denying Opposition volunteers access

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran warns Kerala government against politicising rescue and relief operations in Wayanad

Published - August 06, 2024 01:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran (file) 

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran (file)  | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran attacked the government on August 6 for allegedly discriminating against Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) volunteers in the landslide-hit Wayanad district. 

Mr. Sudhakaran’s statement came against the accusation that the Wayanad district administration and the police had prevented White Guard Volunteers of the Muslim Youth League, an offshoot of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key UDF ally, from distributing food and medicines for survivors and rescue workers in the disaster zone. 

Watch: Death rains on Wayanad: Ground Zero

He said the sheer scale of voluntary work and service put in by Opposition workers took the government by surprise. The government responded by denying UDF volunteers access to the locality.

Mr. Sudhakaran warned the government against politicising the rescue and relief operations. He said the government should “answer for every paisa” spent from the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) and not resort to petty politicking.

On August 5, Revenue Minister K. Rajan denied the Opposition’s accusation that the government had imbued the relief and rescue operations with a political colour.

He said voluntary organisations were free to distribute food outside the “protected” zone with the prior sanction of food and safety officials.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran said that 1,500 volunteers from different social and political backgrounds assisted an equal number of Central and State forces in the search operations.

He said the government could ill-afford risking overcrowding in the landslide-prone disaster zone.

Mr. Saseendran said the remaining voluntary forces could remain in reserve until the government pressed them into service. 

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.