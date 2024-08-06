ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad landslides: Chittilappilly Foundation pledges ₹15 crore for survivors

Published - August 06, 2024 11:05 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The K. Chittilappilly Foundation, an initiative of industrialist Kochouseph Chittilappilly for charitable activities, has pledged ₹15 crore for the rehabilitation of the survivors of the Wayanad landslides. In a release issued in Kochi, Mr. Chittilappilly said that the fund would be utilised for housing in compliance with the government’s rehabilitation norms by joining hands with agencies, which were already associating with the foundation for ongoing housing projects. The foundation had evinced interest in associating with the State government’s LIFE Mission housing project as well. This had been conveyed to Industries Minister P. Rajeeve and the Ernakulam District Collector, the statement said.

