GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wayanad landslides: Chittilappilly Foundation pledges ₹15 crore for survivors

Published - August 06, 2024 11:05 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The K. Chittilappilly Foundation, an initiative of industrialist Kochouseph Chittilappilly for charitable activities, has pledged ₹15 crore for the rehabilitation of the survivors of the Wayanad landslides. In a release issued in Kochi, Mr. Chittilappilly said that the fund would be utilised for housing in compliance with the government’s rehabilitation norms by joining hands with agencies, which were already associating with the foundation for ongoing housing projects. The foundation had evinced interest in associating with the State government’s LIFE Mission housing project as well. This had been conveyed to Industries Minister P. Rajeeve and the Ernakulam District Collector, the statement said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.