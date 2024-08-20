ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad landslides: Chief Secretary to hold talks with disaster management experts, people’s representatives on rehabilitation of survivors

Updated - August 20, 2024 07:34 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 07:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government has initiated efforts to formulate a rehabilitation programme for the survivors of the landslides in Wayanad. Chief Secretary V. Venu will hold discussions with disaster management experts and people’s representatives in the landslide-affected areas, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced during a press conference here on August 20.

As many as 219 of the 729 families that survived the disaster are still living in relief camps while the rest have moved out to rented houses or opted to share space with relatives. Mr. Vijayan said 75 government quarters that had been repaired and renovated to accommodate 83 families while 177 houses had been identified for rented accommodation.

Mr. Vijayan said 179 bodies had been identified so far while 17 families were entirely wiped out by the landslides and 119 persons were still missing. The next of kin of five persons found dead could not be identified. An ex gratia of ₹6 lakh each had been released to the kin of 59 victims and ₹10,000 each as emergency assistance to the 691 families that survived the disaster.

