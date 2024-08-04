GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wayanad landslides: Chaliyar River’s serene waters turned deadly

The total number of bodies found in the Chaliyar River rose to 73 and body parts to 132, making a grim total of 205

Published - August 04, 2024 11:03 am IST - Wayanad (Kerala)

PTI
A joint team of fire and rescue service and Emergency Rescue Force shifting a dead body of landslide victim which was found in Chaliyar River. File

A joint team of fire and rescue service and Emergency Rescue Force shifting a dead body of landslide victim which was found in Chaliyar River. File | Photo Credit: Sakeer Hussain

The Chaliyar River, a lifeline for people in three Kerala districts, has become a haunting symbol of destruction after landslides ravaged Wayanad on July 30.

For generations, the 169-km river has nourished the lives of those living along its banks in Wayanad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode.

Now, its tranquil waters have turned into a waterway of sorrow, bearing the bodies of those lost in the disaster.

Formed by the confluence of two major tributaries in the Western Ghats, the river has carried the bodies of most of the victims who lost their lives in the disaster.

The latest efforts by various agencies, including the Navy, police, Fire and Rescue teams, and the NDRF, along with local residents, recovered three more bodies and 13 body parts from the river on Saturday.

These recoveries bring the total number of bodies found in the Chaliyar River to 73 and body parts to 132, making a grim total of 205, according to officials.

"The recovered bodies comprise 37 men, 29 women, 3 boys, and 4 girls," said an official in Malappuram district.

The official added that autopsies of 198 bodies and body parts have been completed, and of these, 195 have been transported to Wayanad for further procedures, while three have been claimed by relatives.

The State Government has said that search operations will continue along the 40-km stretch of the Chaliyar River.

The death toll from the catastrophic landslide has risen to 219, according to the State Government.

Stepping up the rescue operations, hundreds of personnel from various forces, including the NDRF, K-9 Dog Squad, Army, Special Operation Group, Madras Engineering Group, Police, Fire Force, Forest Department, Navy, and Coast Guard were deployed in the disaster-struck areas of Wayanad.

