Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala has offered to provide ten houses for survivors of the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslides. Arya Vaidya Sala management and employees will join hands to help the displaced people of Wayanad tragedy. Arya Vaidya Sala public relations officer M.T. Ramakrishnan said here that the donation of houses would be made as per the State government directive.

