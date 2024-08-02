ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad landslides: Army finds four of an isolated family alive in disaster zone

Published - August 02, 2024 11:51 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The survivors escaped the ravages of landslides as their house was away from the path of the massive earthfall early on July 30

The Hindu Bureau

People watch as search operations are carried out after landslides hit Mundakkai village in Wayanad district in of Kerala on August 1. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

An Indian Army team found four members of a family alive in their intact house at Padavatti Kunnu in landslide-hit Wayanad in Kerala on August 2.

The house abutted one of the worst-hit and far-flung localities in the landslide-devastated Vythiri taluk in the Wayanad district. The survivors escaped the worst ravages of nature because their house was away from the path of the massive earthfall early on July 30.

Wayanad landslides: Kerala launches massive search operation to retrieve bodies of those washed downstream in Chaliyar river in Malappuram

The Defence’s public relations officer (PRO), Thiruvananthapuram, said an Indian Air Force operation was underway to airlift the survivors from the disaster zone. 

A State police official identified the survivors as Johnny, Joemol, Abraham and Christy. The Defence PRO said Joemol had sustained a leg injury. 

Major General V.T. Mathew, the general officer commanding (GOC) of the Kerala-Karnataka sub-area, told reporters in Wayanad that the Army found the survivors hunkering safely in their home.

However, the landslide had cut the family off from their neighbours, friends and nearby roads. General Mathew, who is in charge of the rescue operations, said the search teams had yet to find survivors buried under the mud or trapped in collapsed structures.

He said several residents, like the rescued family, remained wedded to their environs and were reluctant to move to safer ground as the authorities required. General Mathew did not rule out the possibility that there might be more isolated houses with their inhabitants safe inside in the rugged terrain characterised by switchbacks of hills and wooded valleys.

On August 1, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, quoting Army officials, said that the odds were that no one was left alive in the disaster zone. However, the startling discovery will affect the ongoing search operations.

