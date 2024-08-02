ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad landslides: Animal husbandry suffers heavy loss

Published - August 02, 2024 10:55 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Nearly 100 heads of cattle reportedly lost and 300 acres of fodder grass destroyed in landslip. Of the 40 dairy farmers in the Chooralmala dairy cooperative, 14 are believed to be among disaster victims

The Hindu Bureau

A preliminary assessment by the Animal Husbandry department revealed heavy losses to the animal husbandry and dairy sectors in the landslide-hit areas in Wayanad district. Following a review by Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani at Wayanad on Thursday, the department said that of the 40 dairy farmers in the Chooralmala dairy cooperative, 14 are believed to be among the disaster victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Chinchurani, who held a review at Wayanad on Thursday, issued directions for providing urgent assistance to farmers. Department officials have also been asked to launch measures to provide adequate compensation to the farmers.

Nearly 100 heads of cattle have reportedly been lost and 300 acres of fodder grass destroyed in the disaster. The department said the full extent of the losses will be revealed once the relief and rescue operations progress in the days ahead. Wayanad district as a whole has reported a dip of 12,420 litres in milk procurement after the July 30 disaster.

Milma, Kerala Feeds, Kerala Livestock Development Board, and the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University have been directed to provide assistance to the farmers in the disaster-affected areas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US