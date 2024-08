The Andhra Pradesh government has released ₹10 crore as financial aid to Kerala in view of the destructive landslides in Wayanad.

The money has been transferred to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief (CMDRF), the Kerala government said on Friday. Shortly after the catastrophe, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had promised support for Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office said. The money will be used for the rehabilitation of the survivors, the government said.