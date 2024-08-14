Wayanad landslides: Agriculture department to take a closer look at farming methods in Western Ghats regions

The deadly July 30 landslides in Wayanad district have prompted the Agriculture department to have a closer look at the farming methods employed in regions that form part of ecologically important Western Ghats.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad said here on Wednesday that the department planned to hold a workshop in September on this topic.

Experts from India and abroad will be invited to participate in the workshop, he said.

Mr. Prasad said it had become imperative that the State makes changes in our traditional farming methods and the farming calendar, given the fact that the agriculture sector and farmers were the most affected by climate change and its consequences.

Numerous farmers in Wayanad district and Vilangad in Kozhikode district had lost their farmlands in the recent landslides. Many farmlands had been damaged to the extent that restoration was almost impossible. In many areas, the top soil had been washed away, the Minister said.

Supervised by the Agriculture director, the Agriculture Department has launched a comprehensive assessment of the landslide-induced damages to the farm sector in Wayanad, he said.

The Agriculture Minister also announced a slew of schemes aimed at the modernisation of the State’s farm sector on Wednesday.

This included the ‘Kathir’ app (short for ‘Kerala Agriculture Technology Hub and Information Repository’) which offered various farm-related services on a single digital platform, and the ‘New Agriculture Wealth Opportunities-Driving Horticulture and Agribusiness Networking (NAWO-DHAN) aimed at arranging land for individuals or groups for farming.

Government meetings on farm-related matters will be streamed live on online platforms as part of improving transparency, Mr. Prasad said.

The scheme is named ‘Virtual Engagement for Leveraging Interactive Community-honed Agriculture Management’ (VELICHAM). The scheme will help to improve public participation in agricultural matters, Mr. Prasad said. However, the scheme will not apply to high-level meetings on policy matters.

