Wayanad landslides: addressing acute stress reaction need of the hour

The need to address the possibility of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the aftermath of a natural disaster has been highlighted against the backdrop of the Wayanad landslides in Kerala.

According to clinical psychologists, after every traumatic experience such as road accidents, floods, or landslides, the victims develop an acute stress reaction that could persist for around a month. If left unaddressed, this may lead to PTSD.

After the devastating floods of 2018, there had been reports of schoolchildren affected by the tragedy complaining about a ringing or booming sound in their ears, or feeling sudden shocks while they attend classes. They were found to be crying loudly after visualising landslides or their houses suddenly collapsing, a mental health professional who attended such children told The Hindu.

“News and information about the Wayanad landslides are now constantly communicated through various media platforms. Those staying in the hilly regions of other districts could also have tension, anxiety and fear about a possible disaster,” a clinical psychologist attached to the Health department pointed out. Among them, there could be people at home who are on medication, and those already under psychiatric care. Such people should be provided psychological first-aid.

“They should be first shifted from the situations that trigger acute stress reactions. A safe space should be created to narrate their experiences and someone should listen to them. We need to let them process their emotions,” Abraham Bose, clinical psychologist, Bishop Vayalil Hospital, Moolamattam, Idukki, said.

Dr. Bose pointed out that if there was no outlet valve to free their negative emotions, the pent up feelings could lead them to drug or alcohol addiction, homicidal tendencies, or thoughts about ending their lives. Trained professionals should be deployed to address their specific needs and if required, long-term therapies could be advised. In the case of children, their attention could be diverted to creative works such as painting or plays.

The Indian Association of Clinical Psychologists, Kerala Region, is now offering counselling services over phone and also one-to-one sessions at relief camps in the affected places. They can be contacted via 9074887320.

