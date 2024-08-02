GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wayanad landslides: Actor Mohanlal compliments emergency responders and rescue workers

Published - August 02, 2024 04:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Mohanlal (file)

Actor Mohanlal (file) | Photo Credit: PTI

Actor Mohanlal has lauded the emergency responders and rescue workers for saving survivors and retrieving the bodies of the victims of the catastrophic landslide in Wayanad district on Kerala. 

Mr. Mohanlal posted on X: “I Salute the courage of the selfless volunteers, policemen, firefighters, NDRF, army soldiers, government officials, and every person working tirelessly to provide relief to the victims of the Wayanad disaster.

“I am grateful for the efforts of my 122 Infantry Battalion, TA Madras, who have been at the forefront of the relief mission. We have faced challenges before and emerged stronger. I pray that we stand united and show the strength of our unity in this difficult time. Jai Hind!”, the actor posted.

