Wayanad landslides: Congress will build 100 houses for survivors, says Rahul Gandhi

Updated - August 02, 2024 04:09 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 03:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Rahul Gandhi says he will raise concerns of landslide survivors with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and in Lok Sabha

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a briefing from the Wayanad District Administration officials at Chooralmala on the Wayanad landslides and rescue operations on August 2. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, has said the Congress party would construct 100 houses for the survivors of the catastrophic landslide in Wayanad in Kerala

Speaking to reporters after visiting survivors and the next of kin of the dead in Wayanad on August 2, Mr. Gandhi told reporters that most of the victims of the natural disaster wished to be resettled in safer ground and away from disaster-prone zones. Mr Gandhi was accompanied by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior Congress leaders.

‘Such a tragedy unseen’

Mr. Gandhi said he would raise their concerns with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and also in Lok Sabha. 

“This is a different level of tragedy. The current focus is on finding potential survivors and retrieving dead bodies. Such a tragedy is unseen anywhere, especially in Kerala. The scale of the disaster is immense,” Mr. Gandhi said.

