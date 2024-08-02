Wayanad landslides: Congress will build 100 houses for survivors, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, has said the Congress party would construct 100 houses for the survivors of the catastrophic landslide in Wayanad in Kerala

Speaking to reporters after visiting survivors and the next of kin of the dead in Wayanad on August 2, Mr. Gandhi told reporters that most of the victims of the natural disaster wished to be resettled in safer ground and away from disaster-prone zones. Mr Gandhi was accompanied by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior Congress leaders.

‘Such a tragedy unseen’

Mr. Gandhi said he would raise their concerns with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and also in Lok Sabha.

“This is a different level of tragedy. The current focus is on finding potential survivors and retrieving dead bodies. Such a tragedy is unseen anywhere, especially in Kerala. The scale of the disaster is immense,” Mr. Gandhi said.

