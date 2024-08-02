GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wayanad landslides a terrible tragedy, will request Delhi to treat it differently: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, promises that Congress party will build more than 100 houses in Wayanad

Published - August 02, 2024 03:35 pm IST - Wayanad

PTI
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a briefing from the Wayanad District Administration officials at Chooralmala on the Wayanad landslides and rescue operations on August 2.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a briefing from the Wayanad District Administration officials at Chooralmala on the Wayanad landslides and rescue operations on August 2. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on August 2 described the landslides in Wayanad district of Kerala as a "terrible tragedy" of such magnitude in a single area that the State has not seen till now, and said that it should be treated differently.

Mr. Gandhi said he was going to raise the matter in Delhi and also with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as "this is a different level of tragedy and should be treated differently".

He also promised that the Congress party will build more than 100 houses in Wayanad.

Mr. Gandhi was speaking to reporters after a meeting with officials of the district administration and the panchayat, along with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior Congress leaders.

Wayanad landslides: Why remote sensing alone is not enough to predict floods?

The official briefed them about the number of deaths, the houses destroyed and their strategies to search for and rescue people.

The Congress leader, who arrived in Wayanad a day ago and saw the extent of the destruction caused by the landslides, called it a "national disaster" and demanded an urgent comprehensive action plan to deal with it.

