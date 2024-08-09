Wayanad landslides: A problem of plenty as nearly 400 truckloads of surplus relief materials from T.N. may reach Wayanad soon

Unless there is a change of plans in the eleventh hour, Wayanad is likely to be flooded with even more relief materials, which the survivors of the landslides already reportedly have in excess, as about 400 trucks from across Tamil Nadu are set to reach the district this weekend, warns Tamil Nadu Volunteers (TN Volunteers), a 10,000-strong registered body of volunteers recognised by the Tamil Nadu government.

TN Volunteers was among the first volunteer forces to get involved in the rescue and relief operations in Wayanad. Around 10-15 truckloads of relief materials are set to be dispatched from each of the district in Tamil Nadu.

The organisation says the people of Tamil Nadu appear to be under the impression that the entire population of Wayanad has been affected while the landslides hit only the villages of Mundakkai, Chooralmala and Attamala. While more responsible organisations check with the TN Volunteers knowing their ground-level connect before dispatching relief materials, not all were so diligent.

Focus on rehabilitation

“The collection centres in Wayanad already have more than 20-fold relief materials than what is required for about 2,000 survivors in camps and hospitals. In fact, the Kerala government has made it clear that relief materials are no longer required and the focus is on the rehabilitation and livelihood restoration of the survivors. Yet, the unfolding chaos is due to the misguided enthusiasm of some social media influencers and vloggers who keep posting undated videos from Wayanad with requests for relief materials and even financial contributions complete with UPI and account details,” says Hari Krishnan N., chief coordinator of TN Volunteers and Social Initiatives and Outreach Head, IIT Madras BS Degree.

The relaxation of travel restrictions to Wayanad enforced in the immediate aftermath of the landslides has allowed these social media influencers and vloggers free access to Wayanad, which they seem to be reportedly misusing. Large number of vehicles turning up with relief materials may clog the already narrow alleys of Wayanad and even hamper the critical movement of ambulances, says Mr. Krishnan.

“Also, the lousy manner in which relief materials are being organised is also deplorable. Unlike when a large population is affected, contributing relief materials to a limited population needs to be much more targeted and planned,” says Mr. Hari Krishnan.

“Let the Kerala government get on with the rehabilitation of the survivors and do not overburden the people with misplaced humanitarian gestures. If you have already bought relief materials, then distribute it to the needy around you,” TN Volunteers tells the people in Tamil Nadu and elsewhere.