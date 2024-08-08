Wayanad landslides: A photographer’s harrowing assignment of capturing over a 100 bodies in disaster zone

When he assumed charge in his native district Wayanad, Kerala, following a much sought-after transfer on July 15, Mithun Vinod, a police photographer, was over the moon.

The very next day, his first daughter was born and the 36-year-old could not have been happier. However, it proved short-lived.

Just a fortnight later on the morning of July 30 when it was bucketing down, Mithun was in a hospital in Meppadi panchayat taking the inquest photographs of victims, among them babies roughly of his daughter’s age, killed in the devastating Wayanad landslides.

“The next time when I held my daughter, those memories came rushing in and it was unbearable. I did not go to see her for a few days,” says Mithun who had a stint as a news photographer before joining the police force in 2017.

When he first came across the news of the landslides on the fatal morning, only around three deaths were reported. So, when he was called up, he left without having breakfast thinking that his service may not be needed for long. But he was to have his first meal of the day only around 8 p.m. What he saw at the small primary health centre in Meppady not just killed his spirit but his appetite as well.

Ambulances with blaring sirens kept rushing in, depositing heavily mutilated bodies and body parts caked in mud. They were lined up on benches pulled together as the hospital hardly had the infrastructure to handle a tragedy of such a scale.

“I have never seen so many bodies. There was not enough space and manpower. Even I had to put on gloves to help move the bodies,” Mithun remembers.

Part of case files

He kept capturing pieces of ornaments, tattoos, body marks; anything that were to help families to identify their otherwise unrecognisable dear ones. In the first two days, he photographed around 130 bodies, probably the most by a photographer attached to the Kerala Police ever. Those photographs will form part of the case files as historical evidence of one of the biggest tragedies ever in Kerala.

On the third day, he moved to the disaster site when the scale of the tragedy dawned on him. There were boulders, many of them the size of two-storied buildings, as far as the eye could see. Trapped in the classrooms of Vellarmala government school at Chooralmala were huge logs washed down from the hill and from beneath which many bodies were to be fished out in the days to come.

He had just crossed the temporary footbridge the Army had made to proceed towards Mundakkai in heavy rains when he was called back by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as another potential landslide seemed likely. On the fourth day, he reached Mundakkai and the sights he captured and the stories he heard rattled him.

“It made me realise the fickleness of life. I had heard about disputes between the local residents over property boundaries. Now, here was one single landmass without boundaries swallowed and spat out by furious waters,” says Mithun who now worries about his own house along the valley of a hill in Wayanad.

