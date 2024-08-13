Wayanad landslides: A Good Samaritan extends a helping hand to rescue workers at Chooralmala 

The services of a Good Samaritan at Chooralmala in Wayanad have made a big difference to State and Central forces, volunteers, and mediapersons camping in the landslide-devastated area. K.P. Aboobacker, 54, a tyre mechanic who runs a shop around 300 metres away from the landslide site, has been offering tea and snacks free of cost to rescue workers and others, since the disaster struck the town on July 31.

“A faint rumbling sound that increased in volume woke me up around 2 p.m. on July 31,” said Mr. Aboobacker. “I was confused and could not comprehend the gravity of the situation. However, a host of vehicles with officials and ambulances arrived at the site in the heavy rain, and I realised that the situation was bad,” he said.

“At dawn, I witnessed a scene that I would not like to see again,” said Mr. Aboobacker, adding that all establishments, including hotels and eateries, in the small town were devastated in the disaster.

“In the morning, I came to know that no one who reached the site for rescue operations would get a single drop of water,” he said. On the first day itself, he started supplying black coffee and snacks in front of his tyre shop.

Two days later, the number of beneficiaries went up considerably and he procured three 300-litre flasks with the help of volunteers. Apart from black coffee, he also gave biscuits, buns, rusk, chips, and slices of bread to people. “I had nearly 50 kg of sugar and coffee powder at home after my daughter’s wedding. That came in handy to launch this endeavour,” he said.

Now, Mr. Aboobacker is supplying coffee and snacks to hundreds of people daily. He also provides facilities for recharging mobile phones and supplies emergency lights for officials, mediapersons, and volunteers free of cost. His wife Raseena assists him in preparing coffee at his house near the shop.

Mr. Aboobacker has also been repairing grinding machines, gas stoves, and electrical appliances at Chooralmala for the past nine years. “I don’t know how long I can stay here since many of my friends who sat in my shop every evening, relatives, and well-wishers were killed in the landslides,” he said.

