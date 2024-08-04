Wayanad landslide victims claim thieves are looting their abandoned homes

Residents of landslide-devastated villages in Wayanad district, who were forced to flee their homes, have reported thefts from their abandoned properties, prompting police to increase night patrols.

The displaced residents suspect that thieves might be taking advantage of the State’s biggest humanitarian crisis to steal valuables.

Some of the affected people have urged the authorities to identify and punish those who enter the area at night with the intention of stealing.

“We are the ones who have lost everything in the tragedy,” an affected person told reporters.

“We had abandoned our homes to ensure our safety during the landslides. But when we returned to check the state of our home after that, we found the doors broken open.” He complained that thieves had even targeted their room in the resort where they are currently staying and stolen their clothes.

In a statement on Saturday evening, the authorities said that police patrols had been launched in the disaster-hit areas, including Chooralmala and Mundakkai.

“Action will be taken against those who enter the affected areas or homes of the victims at night without permission,” the statement said.

“No one is allowed to enter the affected areas or homes, either in the name of rescue operations or otherwise without police permission at night,” it said.

