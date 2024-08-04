ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad landslide victims claim thieves are looting their abandoned homes

Published - August 04, 2024 12:21 am IST - Wayanad

Police patrols have been launched in the disaster-hit areas, including Chooralmala and Mundakkai, say authorities

PTI

A house in Wayanad, destroyed by the landslides that hit the district in Kerala on July 30, 2024.  | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Residents of landslide-devastated villages in Wayanad district, who were forced to flee their homes, have reported thefts from their abandoned properties, prompting police to increase night patrols.

ADVERTISEMENT

The displaced residents suspect that thieves might be taking advantage of the State’s biggest humanitarian crisis to steal valuables.

Some of the affected people have urged the authorities to identify and punish those who enter the area at night with the intention of stealing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are the ones who have lost everything in the tragedy,” an affected person told reporters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We had abandoned our homes to ensure our safety during the landslides. But when we returned to check the state of our home after that, we found the doors broken open.” He complained that thieves had even targeted their room in the resort where they are currently staying and stolen their clothes.

In a statement on Saturday evening, the authorities said that police patrols had been launched in the disaster-hit areas, including Chooralmala and Mundakkai.

“Action will be taken against those who enter the affected areas or homes of the victims at night without permission,” the statement said.

“No one is allowed to enter the affected areas or homes, either in the name of rescue operations or otherwise without police permission at night,” it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US