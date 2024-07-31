GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wayanad landslide: Trained professionals to offer psychological support to survivors

Kerala wing of the Indian Association of Clinical Psychologists has initiated a two-way approach by offering counselling services over phone and conducting one-to-one sessions at relief camps

Published - July 31, 2024 01:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Army personnel carrying out rescue operations on the second day following landslides triggered by heavy rain at Chooralmala, in Wayanad district, Kerala, on July 31, 2024.

Army personnel carrying out rescue operations on the second day following landslides triggered by heavy rain at Chooralmala, in Wayanad district, Kerala, on July 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Trained professionals affiliated to the Kerala wing of the Indian Association of Clinical Psychologists (IACP) are extending a helping hand to the survivors of the devastating landslides in Wayanad.

It has initiated a two-way approach by offering counselling services over phone and conducting one-to-one sessions at the relief camps opened in the affected regions. The aim is to help the survivors overcome the distress caused by the tragedy as many had lost their family members and relatives in the massive landslips that hit Mundakkai, Chooramala and Attamala on early on July 30.

Wayanad landslides: Kerala Cabinet resolves to rush more personnel and equipment to Wayanad

“Two of our members had already reached the relief camps in the affected areas while the rest of the team will reach their shortly. They will offer psychological first aid services to the survivors. A dedicated team of volunteers will be available for tele-consultation services,” said Vidya Susan Jose, general secretary of IACP, Kerala Region.

The approach involves actively listening to the needs of the survivors, besides helping them manage their distress. “The clinical psychologists will assess the nature of the required help and help them cope with the trauma and shock caused by the tragedy. The first aid tools are focussed on three ‘L’s that include Look, Listen and Link, which is an evidence-informed approach to reduce the initial distress caused by traumatic events,” said Ms. Vidya.

The members of the IACP, Kerala region had actively participated in offering psychological support to the survivors of the devastating floods that rocked the State in 2018 and during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

