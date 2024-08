The survivors of the Chooralmala landslides, who have temporarily relocated to rented or relatives’ homes in various grama panchayats and municipal areas in the district, have been directed to submit affidavits.

The affidavits should be submitted to the local panchayat where they are residing.

The Local Self-Government Joint Director clarified that the affidavit was necessary for the survivors to get incentives from the government for temporary relocation.

