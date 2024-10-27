GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wayanad landslide survivors to launch stir against delay in rehabilitation

Action committee to stage dharna in front of Wayanad collectorate against ‘apathy of State and Union governments.’ Land identified for permanent settlement is allegedly caught in legal tangle. Committee members say 131 survivors have not received the promised emergency aid. Chief Minister says those affected will be rehabilitated with or without Central aid.

Published - October 27, 2024 09:00 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Survivors of the landslides in Wayanad are preparing to launch an agitation under the aegis of the “Janasabdham Karma Samiti,” an action committee, against the alleged apathy of the State and Union governments in implementing a rehabilitation project.

Naseer Alakkal, chairperson of the committee, told The Hindu that they had resolved to protest the delay in rehabilitation efforts.  A dharna will be staged in front of the Wayanad collectorate here on Thursday.

“We suspect a deliberate strategy to limit the number of families to be resettled in designated areas in Chooralmala and Mundakkai,” said Mr. Alakkal, who lost six acres of land, his house and 26 relatives in the disaster. He accused the authorities of having a covert plan to reduce the number of families eligible for relocation.

The government has identified land for permanent resettlement near Nedumbala and Kalpetta, but these plots are currently enmeshed in legal disputes. The High Court is dealing with a petition from the management of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. regarding land acquisition processes under disaster management laws. Additionally, a civil suit has been filed by the District Collector in the Sulthan Bathery sub-court claiming rights to land owned by the company in Meppadi.

These ongoing legal issues are jeopardizing resettlement plans, necessitating the identification of land free from disputes for timely relocation. As many as 131 survivors have not received the emergency aid promised by the Chief Minister.

‘Resume search for missing’

Mr. Nazeer said the government should also publish a list of those who have died or gone missing in the disaster. “There is no clarity regarding the number of workers from other States who were residing in rental rooms and on the estates during the disaster. The search for the missing should resume in the disaster-affected areas, and the government must facilitate this”. The action committee also wants the government to write off the loans taken by residents in wards 10, 11, and 12 of the Meppadi panchayat.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that those affected by the Wayanad landslides will be rehabilitated with or without Central assistance. Inaugurating the valedictory of the observance of the 78th anniversary of the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising at Vayalar in Alappuzha on Sunday, he said the Wayanad tragedy was one of the biggest disasters the country has witnessed.

‘Central share pending’

“Following the landslides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Wayanad and promised a special package. Later, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promised aid. Though a team visited the affected areas and submitted a report to the Union government, the State has not yet received its share from the Centre. We have taken up the matter with the Centre multiple times, but there has been no response. We will rehabilitate all the affected people, with or without Central aid,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Special package sought

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister K. Rajan said 100 days had passed since the landslides rocked Wayanad, but the State was yet to receive any assistance from the Centre for rehabilitation of survivors. “What Kerala wants is not the amount from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). What we want is a special package for Wayanad,” he said. “We are waiting patiently. We still hope that we will get assistance from the Centre.”

(With inputs from PTI)

Published - October 27, 2024 09:00 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.