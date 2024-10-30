Wayanad landslide survivors stage protest demanding immediate rehabilitation

Survivors of the devastating landslides in Wayanad staged a protest under the aegis of the Janasabdham Karma Samithi in front of the district collectorate here on Wednesday, voicing their grievances against what they claimed to be the apathy of both the State and Union governments in implementing the much-needed rehabilitation project.

The protest highlighted a series of pressing demands to expedite the rehabilitation of survivors from the worst-affected areas, including Punchirimattom, Mundakkai, and Chooralmala.

Opening the protest, Naseer Alakkal, chairperson of the committee, accused the authorities of employing a covert strategy to limit the number of families eligible for relocation, effectively abandoning those at Chooralmala and Mundakkai.

The plots identified by the government for the proposed permanent resettlement project near Nedumbala and Kalpetta were entangled in legal disputes, he said.

The legal challenges jeopardised resettlement plans, underscoring the need to identify dispute-free land for the timely relocation of survivors. As many as 131 survivors were yet to receive the emergency aid pledged by the Chief Minister, he said.

The protesters reiterated several key demands, including the withdrawal of the proposal to reduce the number of families requiring resettlement, and the assurance that all eligible families benefited from the resettlement initiative.

Their other demands included ensuring delivery of emergency assistance and daily wage support for all disaster-affected families, publishing a list of those who died or went missing, and waiving loans of residents of wards 10, 11, and 12 in Meppadi panchayat. They called for the resumption of the search for the missing persons in the disaster-hit areas and demanded the declaration of property owners in the affected areas as disaster-affected individuals entitled to assistance.

