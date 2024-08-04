GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wayanad landslide: More than 1,000 government employees engaged in 24x7 relief operations, says CMO

The government staff are handling the coordination of the search and rescue effort, distribution of relief materials, counselling of landslide victims with medical conditions

Published - August 04, 2024 03:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Forest Department officers rescue children from a landslide-affected area of Wayanad district.

Forest Department officers rescue children from a landslide-affected area of Wayanad district. | Photo Credit: PTI

More than a 1,000 government employees are currently engaged in the disaster management and relief operations in the landslide-ravaged regions in Wayanad district, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office said on August 4.

The 24x7 activities are being coordinated by the Civil Station at Kalpetta and the temporary control room opened at Chooralmala.

Also Read: How can Wayanad reduce landslide risks?

Mobilised under 15 teams, the government staff are handling the coordination of the search and rescue effort, collection and distribution of relief materials, food and medicines, counselling, management of the technical teams, relief camps and landslide victims with medical conditions, collation of information of victims who are still missing, proper waste disposal and data management.

Also Read:Warming of Arabian Sea linked to Wayanad landslides, says climate scientist

“Specially-assigned teams are handling matters related to the bodies recovered from the landslide-hit regions,” Mr. Vijayan’s office said. This includes their identification and hand-over to family members and cremation of unclaimed bodies and the paperwork related to autopsies.

“Government departments dealing with the disaster management and rescue operations are filing daily reports to the State government,” Mr. Vijayan’s office said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kerala / avalanche/landslide / natural disasters / disaster management / disaster (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.