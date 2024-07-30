Wayanad landslide: Kerala Health Minister directs officials to ramp up medical facilities in Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on has directed officials to focus on organising additional medical facilities at Wayanad and the nearby districts of Malappuram and Kozhikode also.

At a high-level emergency meeting convened here on July 30 morning in the aftermath of the devastating landslides and loss of lives at Wayanad, the Health department decided to deploy additional human resources at Wayanad.

Medical teams from Kozhikode and Kannur have already set out to Wayanad, while doctors from the Surgery and Orthopaedics departments at Thrissur Medical College Hospital will also reach Wayanad. Nurses are also being sent to the hospitals at Wayanad.

A high-level team led by State Mission Director of National Health Mission Jeevan Babu will coordinate all activities of the department at the regional level

Ms. George has also directed all health workers across the State currently on leave to rejoin duty immediately and to join the relief activities at Wayanad. Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd will send additional stocks of drugs, consumables and equipment to Wayanad.

Steps have been initiated to start the post mortem of bodies immediately. Kanivu 108 ambulances and the rapid action medical units of the 108 ambulance service are being sent to Wayanad.

The meeting directed that all activities be coordinated and executed as per a well-charted plan, depending on the facilities available in the hospitals. Temporary hospitals will be readied if necessary. Additional mortuary facilities will also be created if required. The Health Minister also directed officials to ensure that the relief/medical camps are also being taken care of

The Additional Chief Secretary (Health), NHM State Mission Director, Director of Health Services and senior Health officials from the State and districts were part of the meeting.