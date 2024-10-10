GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wayanad landslide: Kerala approaches Centre again for special assistance

Published - October 10, 2024 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government has once again urged the Centre to release special assistance to the State in view of the July 30 Wayanad landslides disaster.

K.V. Thomas, the special representative of the Kerala government in New Delhi, met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to press the State’s case, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office said on Thursday. According to Mr. Vijayan’s office, Ms. Sitharaman has assured Mr. Thomas that a decision would be taken soon on the matter after consulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Thomas conveyed the Kerala government’s grievance that other States where natural calamities had occurred after Wayanad had received central assistance.

Expressing dismay over the delay in releasing assistance, the State Cabinet had urged the Centre to expedite measures in this regard last week.

Mr. Thomas also urged Ms. Sitharaman to expedite a decision on matters raised by the State with respect to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Mr. Vijayan’s office said.

Kerala government’s demands include raising the share of states in the divisible pool to 50% and gradual halt of cesses and surcharges collected by the Centre and the devolution of a fixed percentage of all revenues to the States. Kerala has also reiterated its request that the Centre should adopt a more liberal stand in the matter of borrowings.

