Wayanad landslide | Indian Coast Guard sends personnel with rescue, relief materials

Updated - July 30, 2024 08:01 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The teams are equipped with essential relief materials, including rubber inflatable boats to carry out rescue operations, diesel-driven pumps to manage water and drainage issues, life jackets for safety

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) District Headquarters (Kerala and Mahe) here and ICG Station Beypore have dispatched disaster relief teams (DRT) to landslide-affected areas in Wayanad.

The teams are equipped with essential relief materials, including rubber inflatable boats to carry out rescue operations, diesel-driven pumps to manage water and drainage issues, life jackets for safety, raincoats and gum boots for protection of personnel in adverse weather conditions, and earth-clearing implements for clearing debris and accessing affected areas.

Additionally, the ICG has dispatched food materials, drinking water, and other essential supplies to Wayanad.

