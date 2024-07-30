GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wayanad landslide | Indian Coast Guard sends personnel with rescue, relief materials

The teams are equipped with essential relief materials, including rubber inflatable boats to carry out rescue operations, diesel-driven pumps to manage water and drainage issues, life jackets for safety

Updated - July 30, 2024 08:01 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) District Headquarters (Kerala and Mahe) here and ICG Station Beypore have dispatched disaster relief teams (DRT) to landslide-affected areas in Wayanad.

The teams are equipped with essential relief materials, including rubber inflatable boats to carry out rescue operations, diesel-driven pumps to manage water and drainage issues, life jackets for safety, raincoats and gum boots for protection of personnel in adverse weather conditions, and earth-clearing implements for clearing debris and accessing affected areas.

Additionally, the ICG has dispatched food materials, drinking water, and other essential supplies to Wayanad.

Related Topics

natural disasters / disaster management / disaster (general) / Environmental disasters / avalanche/landslide / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.