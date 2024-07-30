The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) District Headquarters (Kerala and Mahe) here and ICG Station Beypore have dispatched disaster relief teams (DRT) to landslide-affected areas in Wayanad.

The teams are equipped with essential relief materials, including rubber inflatable boats to carry out rescue operations, diesel-driven pumps to manage water and drainage issues, life jackets for safety, raincoats and gum boots for protection of personnel in adverse weather conditions, and earth-clearing implements for clearing debris and accessing affected areas.

Additionally, the ICG has dispatched food materials, drinking water, and other essential supplies to Wayanad.