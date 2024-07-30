Wayanad landslide | Govt. will ensure safety of trapped people, says Revenue Minister

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said that the government will ensure the safety of those trapped in landslide-hit areas of Mundakkai, Attamala and Chooralmala.

Speaking to mediapersons after visiting the affected areas on July 30, Mr. Rajan said food and drinking water will be ensured for the trapped people. Steps will be adopted to complete the rescue operations in the Chooralmala area at the earliest. Additional Army and NDRF personnel, along with members of the State forces, are being deployed.

As many as 30 members of the Army from West Hill, Kozhikode; 180 members of the DSC from Kannur centre; 120 members of the NDRF from Arakkonam; 320 personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services from various parts of the State, apart from the police officers and Forest department officials, have been deployed in the areas for rescue operations, Mr. Rajan said.

Sixty members of the Military Engineer Services will reach the district on Wednesday. Madras Regiment personnel will reach the spot on Wednesday to construct a temporary bridge across the Iruvanjippuzha river to connect Chooralmala with the rest of the district.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is coordinating all the rescue operations, the Minister added.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, Tribal Minster O.R. Kelu, District Collector D.R. Meghasree and district police chief T. Narayanan attended the meeting.

