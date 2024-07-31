GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wayanad landslide: Governor expresses shock and grief, to visit disaster site on Wednesday

Published - July 31, 2024 12:29 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in the landslides in Wayanad. “Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Full cooperation with rescue teams is the need of the hour,” he said.

Mr. Khan will visit the affected areas in Wayanad on Wednesday. He left Thiruvananthapuram for Kozhikode by flight on Tuesday evening. After visiting the disaster sites on Wednesday, he will halt briefly at the PWD Guest House, Kalpetta, before leaving for Kochi.

