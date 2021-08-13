Wayanad in Kerala aims to be the first district in India to achieve complete vaccination of the first dose for COVID-19

As many as 5,72,950 persons of the 6,51,967 targeted persons above 18 years of age have been inoculated so far in Wayanad, says District Collector Adeela Abdulla

The district administration is gearing up to make Wayanad, which has a large tribal population, the first district in the country to perhaps achieve complete COVID-19 vaccination of the first dose.

As many as 5,72,950 persons of the 6,51,967 targeted persons above 18 years of age have been inoculated so far in the district. The remaining population would be vaccinated in a two-day mega vaccination drive to be held in various parts of the district on Saturday and Sunday, District Collector Adeela Abdulla told The Hindu.

“We are planning to vaccinate 1,00,000 people above 18 years of age in the mega drive,” said Ms. Abdulla.

More than 100 camps have been set up in the district for the purpose and a four-member team, consisting a doctor, three nurses and a data entry operator, has been constituted for each centre, she said.

Three special camps have also been organised for migrant workers, traders, students and plantation workers at Sulthan Bathery, Mananthavady and Wayanad.

“The district administration, in association with the Health Department, had launched the vaccination drives at a faster pace since February this year, which helped us reach the target,” said Ms. Abdulla.

Target missions

The district administration, joining hands with the Tribal Development Department, had organised various missions such as March Mission, Mop-up April and Gothra Raksha May among the tribals in the district to achieve the target, she said. The first dose of vaccination for those working in the plantation sector was administered with the support of the Labour Department, she added.

As many as 2,02,022 persons above 18 years of age in the district have received the second dose of vaccination so far.