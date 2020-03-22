Kerala

Wayanad imposes curbs on Karnataka, T.N. traffic

Graphics prepared by the Wayanad district administration on blockade of inter-State roads in Wayanad in the wake of the COVID-19 threat.

Graphics prepared by the Wayanad district administration on blockade of inter-State roads in Wayanad in the wake of the COVID-19 threat.  

Applicable mostly to short-distance govt., private buses

The Wayanad district administration has imposed restrictions on all vehicle movements, except trucks carrying essential commodities and emergency vehicles, from Kerala through various check-posts, on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu and Kerala-Karnataka borders.

The restrictions were imposed on Sunday as part of stepping up preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19, District Collector Adeela Abdulla said in a release here.

According to the directive, government and private buses (short distance) would be blocked round-the-clock on the Mananthavady-Kodagu highway at Tholpetty check-post on the Kerala-Karnataka border. Vehicle movements would be restricted on the Muthanga-Chamarajanagar National Highway 766 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. However, all long-distance vehicles, including buses, essential commodity services, ambulances, and vehicles of government officials on duty would be exempted.

Vehicular traffic to Nilgiri district in Tamil Nadu from the State would be closed at Pattavayal, Choladi, Thaloor, and Cheeral check-posts on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. Essential commodity services and ambulances would be exempted.

No restrictions

However, no restrictions have been imposed on vehicle movement on the Mananthavady-Bavali-Mysuru interstate highway from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2020 11:18:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/wayanad-imposes-curbs-on-karnataka-tn-traffic/article31136973.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY