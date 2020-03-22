Wayanad imposes curbs on Karnataka, T.N. traffic

The Wayanad district administration has imposed restrictions on all vehicle movements, except trucks carrying essential commodities and emergency vehicles, from Kerala through various check-posts, on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu and Kerala-Karnataka borders.

The restrictions were imposed on Sunday as part of stepping up preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19, District Collector Adeela Abdulla said in a release here.

According to the directive, government and private buses (short distance) would be blocked round-the-clock on the Mananthavady-Kodagu highway at Tholpetty check-post on the Kerala-Karnataka border. Vehicle movements would be restricted on the Muthanga-Chamarajanagar National Highway 766 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. However, all long-distance vehicles, including buses, essential commodity services, ambulances, and vehicles of government officials on duty would be exempted.

Vehicular traffic to Nilgiri district in Tamil Nadu from the State would be closed at Pattavayal, Choladi, Thaloor, and Cheeral check-posts on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. Essential commodity services and ambulances would be exempted.

No restrictions

However, no restrictions have been imposed on vehicle movement on the Mananthavady-Bavali-Mysuru interstate highway from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.